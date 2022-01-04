Man stabbed at entertainment outlet dies

PENAMPANG (Jan 4): Police are looking for a suspect after a man died following a fight at an entertainment premises at Penampang Baru here.

Penampang police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said police have launched a manhunt for Kaw Yung Chee, 35, from Kota Kinabalu.

“Police investigation revealed the incident took place at an entertainment outlet at Penampang Baru following a fight which resulted in a stabbing incident.

“The victim, age 35, was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital after he sustained stab wounds believed inflicted with a sharp object.

“The victim succumbed to his injuries which was confirmed by doctors at 8.38am today (yesterday),” he said.

Mohd Haris said police managed to identify the suspect based on CCTV recording obtained at the scene.

Mohd Haris urged anyone with information of the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect to contact the nearest police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.