Man rescued after losing his way in jungle trekking trail in Bintulu

BINTULU (Feb 13): A man who lost his way in the Taman Tumbina jungle trekking trail was rescued at 7.45pm yesterday.

Bintulu Fire station chief Christus Buson said the department received a call from the 45-year-old man about the incident at 7.06pm.

He said eight rescue personnel were despatched to the scene and launched the operation at 7.15pm to locate the man.

Christus said the rescue team walked into the trekking trail and successfully found him without injuries at 7.45pm.

The man was later taken out safely from the jungle trekking trail at around 8pm.