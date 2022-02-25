Igan Bridge project on schedule, says Juanda

MUKAH (Feb 25): The construction of Igan Bridge is on schedule, says Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya.

He told Utusan Borneo during a recent site visit that the project was about 26 per cent completed and lauded the contractor for the good progress despite facing obstacles and challenges from the weather and pandemic.

“We understand that this project is running quite smoothly, and everything is on schedule,” he stated.

Juanda, who is also Jemoreng assemblyman, hoped that the contractor would keep up the good work until the RM285 million project is completed in 2024.