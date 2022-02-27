74 attend Scouting Profile Workshop

KUCHING (Feb 27): Seventy-four Scout commissioners and assistant Scout commissioners from all divisions attended a one-day Scouting Profile Workshop at the Teachers’ Education Institute Batu Lintang Campus here yesterday.

The workshop to disseminate the latest knowledge on scouting profile was initiated by the National Scout Headquarters to collect useful and valuable information on scouting in the country.

This scouting profile is very useful for scout organisations at all levels to share interesting stories on all kinds of scout activities among scout communities and the society at large.

The team of commissioners well-versed in the subjects from the National Scout Headquarters led by the deputy national chief Scout commissioner Ahmad Sabri Saad conducted the workshop.

For the participants, the workshop was in tandem with the mission and vision of the organisation to disseminate correct, authentic and accurate information on scouting in Malaysia globally.