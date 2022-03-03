Minister: Malaysia, Saudi Arabia agree to mutually promote, boost tourism and culture industries

KUALA LUMPUR (March 3): Malaysia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to come up with various attractive packages to mutually promote both countries, in an effort to further boost their tourism and culture industries.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri in a statement today said the matter was agreed upon when she received a courtesy call from Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Malaysia Mahmoud Hussien Qattan at her office at the Sultan Abdul Samad Building here yesterday.

“Also discussed were matters related to the Umrah and stronger cooperation in the field of tourism and culture when the borders between the two countries are fully opened later,” she said.

According to Nancy, as a close diplomatic partner with Saudi Arabia, Malaysia remains committed to ensuring that cooperation between the two countries in the tourism and culture sectors is enhanced.

She said the signings of the Cultural and Scientific Cooperation Agreement in 1976 and the Memorandum of Understanding in the field of tourism in 2016, had opened up many opportunities for both countries to cooperate and mutually support the development and promotion of tourism and culture industries that were sustainable, competitive and inclusive. – Bernama