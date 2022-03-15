Sarawak eyes niche areas in developing technical workforce

KUCHING (March 15): The Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development is looking into producing a technical workforce from colleges, universities and other educational institutions.

According to its minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, this is to help ensure the workforce can be relevant for the state’s industries and their needs.

“Our needs may differ from the other states and the other countries, but we are getting niche areas where we can produce our own (workforce) strength,” he said at a press conference after his visit to Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) in Santubong here yesterday.

With Centexs now under the purview of his Ministry, Sagah hoped the centre can make new discoveries in terms of technological research and development (R&D) as well as cultivating more talented individuals.

“As you know, our Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is very futuristic, and he wants to see a lot of new discoveries being made. These discoveries are not just limited to our own use but also for the global environment. That is why in Centexs they are collaborating with international groups and experts in the field of technology and its education,” he added.

He also hoped that the centre can come up with new inventions which utilises the latest technology so that the dependance on intensive labour can be reduced.

“As you know one of our industries is agriculture, so normally that is labour intensive.

“But, with the use of new technologies, we can no longer focus on more workforce, but by utilising Internet of Things (IoT) applications for the industry,” he added.

Also present during the visit was Deputy Minister for Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and Deputy Minister for Education and Innovation Dr Annuar Rapaee.