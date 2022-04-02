Ministry in talk with suppliers to solve egg shortage in Limbang

LAWAS (April 2): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs here is in discussion with egg suppliers in Sibu to meet the demand for the items here, says Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

The Limbang MP said the district had been having a shortage of 6,000 trays of chicken eggs for the past few months.

“Based on information from the ministry here, there are three main suppliers of eggs to Limbang on a weekly basis.

“Due to transportation issues, the eggs were only delivered once every two weeks,” he told reporters when met at an appreciation dinner of Kelab Rukun Tetangga (KRT) Limbang on Thursday.

Hasbi said the ministry was discussing with the egg suppliers on ways to overcome the shortage brought about by the transportation issue.

“This is necessary because of the upcoming fasting month (Ramadan), Hari Raya and Gawai Dayak.”

Hasbi also urged KRT members to strengthen their roles, especially in the post Covid-19 pandemic.

Limbang Unity officer, Mohd Fakri Asmat, advised each KRT unit in Limbang to make full use of government grants given to them to carry out activities and programmes for the benefit of the community.