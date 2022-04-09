PBS also eyes Tenom after Tuaran

TENOM (April 9): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) adds Tenom into the list of parliamentary seats it is eyeing for in the next general election.

Disclosing that it aims to win the seat for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), PBS President Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili urged the party’s machinery to “start work immediately”.

Tenom is the second parliamentary seat announced, after Tuaran, which PBS is eyeing for in the coming general election.

“As a multiracial party with 37 years of experience, we would like to offer PBS for the Tenom (parliamentary) seat (in the coming general election),” said Ongkili, followed by thunderous applause from the floor.

Speaking when opening the joint PBS N42 Melalap and N43 Kemabong 36th and 37th Annual General Meeting, he stressed that from now until the elections, both the party’s divisions here have a great task ahead to further strengthen its presence in Tenom.

Ongkili said that PBS has proved itself in the past as a faithful defender of Sabah rights.

“Over the years, we have been consistent in voicing out against the large presence of illegal immigrants in Sabah, as well as crusading against leap-frogging politics.

“PBS has always been a supporter of anti-hop law since the party’s inception in 1985, and have always voiced out for fair economic development for the good of Sabah and Sabahans,” he said.

Touching on PBS Deputy President Datuk Seri Radin Malleh’s decision to opt out defending the Melalap Division Chief’s post, Ongkili described it as a sad but memorable occasion.

“He (Radin) may bid goodbye to his division head post, but it is not the end because he will be pursuing his role in a different capacity, continuing guiding the divisions with his past experiences.

“His decision to make way for young leaders is noble,” said Ongkili.