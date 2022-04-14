Sabah Education Department launches Perapi to address issues systematically

SANDAKAN (April 14): The Sabah Education Department (JPNS) has launched its Five-Year Infrastructure Development Plan (Perapi) to address education issues in the state more systematically and with more careful planning, said its director Datuk Dr Mistrine Radin.

She said Perapi was coordinated with the Education Policy Planning and Research Division at the Education Ministry, to collect data on education issues such as schools in dilapidated conditions in the state.

“Previously, issues related to school infrastructure were addressed on an ad-hoc basis.

“There are also projections for the development of new schools. We will also look at densely populated areas and try to find new schools to accommodate the student density (in an area),” she told reporters after attending the monthly assembly of the JPNS Zone 2 (Sandakan, Beluran, Telupid and Kinabatangan) today.

She said that Perapi (to run from 2022 to 2026) with high-impact outcomes, will serve as terms of reference in the future in the implementation of more structured and sustainable education development projects.

At the event, Mistrine also presented a certificate of recognition to Wahyu Eqwal, a special education student, who won three gold medals at the National Para Circuit, held in Kuala Lumpur in March.

Wahyu, a Year Six pupil of Cohort 1 of the School Transformation Programme 2025 (TS25) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Merpati here, won the 50-metre freestyle, 50-metre backstroke and 50-metre butterfly at the championship.

“We are very proud of Wahyu’s success and he is also very talented in the art of painting as well as having competed in azan (the call to prayer).

“We will continue to assist Wahyu (who was born without both arms) in his education as a student with special needs and will support students like him to progress in sports too,” she said. — Bernama