Uggah: Sarawak to roll out second Covid-19 booster shots starting Friday

KUCHING (April 20): Sarawak will roll out the second Covid-19 booster shots starting this Friday (April 22), said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the second booster rollout would be allocated to eligible recipients under two categories.

“The first is for individuals aged 60 and above with high-risk comorbidities whereas the second category applies to individuals aged 12 and above who are moderate or severely immunocompromised,” he said in a statement.

He said the vaccination will be carried out at all vaccination centres (PPVs) at government clinics, private hospitals and private clinics.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, urged eligible individuals as well as those who are interested to get the booster shot to contact their respective PPVs to book their appointment.

He said the contact numbers of these centres are available on Sarawak Health Department’s official Facebook page.

On a related issue, Uggah said 1,879,748 or 91 per cent of Sarawak’s population aged 18 and above had received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of April 19.

“For teenagers aged between 12 and 17 years old, a total of 275,699 or 92.6 per cent had received such dose.

“Similarly, another 84,677 or 38 per cent of children aged 5 to 11 years old had received their first dose,” he said.

He added that 90 per cent or 1,637,167 eligible individuals in the state had also received their booster dose as of yesterday (April 19).

However, he urged another 181,589 eligible individuals who have yet to receive the booster dose to come forward and get their shots soon.

Separately, Uggah received a courtesy call from new Sarawak Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Dr Ooi, who was appointed to the post effective March 1 this year, succeeds former director Datuk Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed.

He has 30 years of service as a public health specialist in the state.