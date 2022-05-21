Boy in Telaga Air believed to be latest victim of croc attack

KUCHING (May 21): Tragedy struck at Kampung Nyabut in Telaga Air near here when a 7-year-old boy was attacked and dragged away by a crocodile earlier today.

It is said the child, Mohd Adammi Moktar, was playing by the riverbank in front of their house together with his two older sisters aged 11 and 12.

With them was their 48-year-old grandmother Bibah Harup, who said the crocodile could have measured to around six metres long.

“I heard my two granddaughters shouting ‘Boyak! Boyak!’ (Crocodile! Crocodile!) and quickly turned around to see the crocodile clamping its jaws down on my grandson’s head,” Bibah said when met at her house.

“At that moment, I could see his arms and legs were flailing from the reptile’s jaw,” she said, adding that in her panicked state, she rushed to the riverbank to help her grandson.

However, within seconds, the boy was dragged into the river.

According to Bibah, she would sometimes see the same crocodile keeping its distance from the house.

“We never expected it to come so near to our house today,” she said, describing the crocodile as having a white belly and a dark, almost black, coloured back.

She also hoped the body of her grandson can be recovered by the Search and Rescue team as soon as possible.

Currently at the scene are rescuers from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteer Corp and the police.

According to Bomba, a report was received of the crocodile attack at 8.30am and rushed rescuers from the Petra Jaya fire station to the scene.