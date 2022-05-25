Begging getting out of hand in Tawau – rep

TAWAU (May 25): Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong calls on the State Government to take the issue of begging in Tawau seriously as it is getting out of hand, especially in Ba Zhong area.

Shop owners there held a discussion with Justin to find a solution to the public nuisance caused by the beggars who seemed to have made the five-foot-ways their ‘home’ at night.

The owners complained that every morning they have to clean the five-foot-ways outside their premises of trash, human waste, urine and clothing left by the beggars.

Another cause for alarm is the beggars burning things like egg trays, probably to chase away mosquitoes as it may cause a fire, he said.

Justin in the meeting to find a solution to the problem said he had brought up the matter to the State Assembly but was told the government could only take action against citizens.

Thus, he said the law should be updated and amended to include taking action against foreigners.

The beggar issue in Tawau has been highlighted in social media and the public have questioned why no concrete action has been taken by the authority.

Justin said the government should be serious in finding a solution, not only short term but long term and he will collect the solutions proposed by the Ba Zhong shop owners and send them to the government.

“I am voicing this issue on behalf of the Tawau people for the government to take appropriate action,” he said.

He said the issue had caused health issue, an eyesore, unfriendly environment, danger to motorists near the traffic circle where the beggars’ kids pestered motorists for money everyday.

As the local authority, he said the Tawau Municipal Council should take care of the ratepayers’ safety and interest and not to ignore the problem by making it look like Tawau has no regulations and enforcement.

Justin added the Tawau Municipal Council, police, Welfare and Immigration Departments should set up a team to monitor the beggars.