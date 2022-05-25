Lee: Plans afoot to increase smart traffic light junctions

KUCHING (May 25): Plans are underway to increase Sarawak’s smart traffic lights from 98 junctions in 2022 to 176 junctions by 2024 following the success of the Smart Traffic Lights programme, says Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said by then, the coverage of smart traffic lights in the state would increase from 30 per cent to 55 per cent.

“Currently, there are 328 traffic light junctions in Sarawak, of which 147 are in Kuching, 41 in Sibu, 44 in Bintulu, 62 in Miri, 10 in Sarikei, seven in Limbang, five in Samarahan, three in Betong, three in Serian, two in Sri Aman, and one each in Kapit, Mukah and Kanowit.

“Of these, 98 or 30 per cent are Smart Traffic Light junctions comprising 66 in Kuching, seven in Sibu, 18 in Miri, four in Bintulu, two in Kanowit and one in Sri Aman which have been upgraded and interlinked with the Sydney Coordinated Adaptive Traffic System (SCATS) and will eventually link to the Sarawak Command Centre,” he said when delivering his ministry’s winding-up speech.

He said the implementation of Smart Traffic Lights in Sarawak had brought in many benefits such as reduction in traffic congestion, fewer accidents, greater productivity, lower transport operation cost and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

On another matter, Lee said the RM1 Flat Rate Bus Fare Subsidy Programme has continued to receive encouraging response from the public since it was launched on May 4, 2020.

“The cumulative number of ridership of stage bus services in Sarawak from May 2020 until February 2022 is 4.5 million.

“My ministry will continue to improve the stage bus services by introducing new initiatives such as to conduct surveys on travel behaviour and usage of bus services, develop bus infrastructure and facilities which include footpath and greenery, shaded trees, safe and comfortable bus stops and facilities for persons with disabilities,” he said.

He also said that the ministry will work together with the relevant agencies on the development of an integrated public transport system involving transport tracking and monitoring and a convenient payment system.

The programme, which started with 12 bus companies operating on 23 routes in Kuching, Sibu and Miri, has since increased the routes to 56 covering Kuching, Samarahan, Sibu, Sarikei, Miri and most recently, Bintulu.

It aims to help to ease the rakyat’s financial burden, especially those in the B40 and M40 groups who were badly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and to revive the bus services which are in dire straits.