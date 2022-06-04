Spektra Permata housing projects being implemented in Mukah

KUCHING (June 4): Several Rumah Spektra Permata (RSP) projects in Mukah Division are in various stages of implementation currently.

In stating this, Housing Development Corporation (HDC) chief executive officer Mohamad Asman Ahmad said the RSP for the division kicked off in 2019 through the Village Expansion Scheme (SPK) in Igan and Tian, ​​Matu.

“Twenty-two RSP units for SPK Igan, and 20 units for SPK Tian were built using the IBS (Industrialised Building System). The works on both schemes commenced on Dec 14, 2019 – they have reached completion,” he said in a statement today.

The project value based on the scope of development was RM4,041,539.63 for SPK Igan, and RM3,702,275.47 for SPK Tian, said Mohamad Asman, adding that the scope involved land-walling works apart from the construction of the houses.

“The RSP is among the big agenda of the Sarawak government, implemented through the HDC.

“It is set to bring changes and development to the rural areas by way of developing new settlements.

“It is a housing programme meant for the low-income groups, especially those in the rural areas – enabling them to own homes through the Land and Survey Department’s Resettlement Scheme (SPS) and the SPK.”

Additionally, Mohamad Asman said another RSP project currently under implementation in Mukah would be SPK Hilir Dalat, with 39 units under Phase I.

It is said that for Phase II, there would be 21 units.

Moreover, another RSP project has been proposed, namely SPK Oya in Dalat.

“Under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), two RSP projects will be implemented in Mukah Division – namely SPK Badong, Daro involving the construction of 20 units, and 22 RSP units to be built in Balingian, Mukah.

“For SPK Badong, the project value based on the scope of development is RM1.5 million under the 12MP allocation, and RM36.5 million under ‘Projek rakyat’ (People’s Project) allocation.

“As a result, the total number of RSP units being developed in stages for SPK Badong is 50.

“Meanwhile, RM7,500,000 is allocated for SPK Balingian under the 12MP. The scope of works involves land-walling, as well as construction of infrastructures and houses.

“Through the RSP, houses will be built and completed within 10 months, costing an estimated RM90,000 to RM160,000, excluding the Land and Survey Department’s land premium,” Mohamad Asman elaborated.

Applications for RSP units can be done by going to one’s respective elected representative’s office, and only those meeting the requirements would be given priority.

Among the criteria for eligibility are the age of the applicants to be 30 and above; having dependents whether they are single or married; and having a maximum monthly income of RM6,000.

“However, the criteria set under the SPK also apply,” said Mohammad Asman.

Housing financing is provided by Mutiara Mortgage & Credit Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of HDC, with a loan rate as low as one per cent.

“Apart from building houses through the RSP, HDC is also involved in people’s projects such as upgrading works on roads, concrete ditches and individual lots at SPK Kampung Igan and SPK Tian,” he added.