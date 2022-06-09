Uggah flags off participants of ‘Jelajah FT Roadpedia’ 2022

KUCHING (June 9): The three-day ‘Jelajah FTRoadpedia’ 2022 tour kicked-started this morning with Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas flagging off the participants at around 7.30am near a hotel here today.

The participants are from the Works Ministry, Public Works Department (JKR), Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), Project Delivery Partner (PDP), Malaysia Highway Authority (LLM), Lembaga Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd (LBU).

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who led the road tour, said the purpose of the programme is to visit and inspect the progress of the remaining Work Packages Contract (WPC) of the Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak.

The first leg of the programme will begin with a journey over to the Serian Roundabout to Pantu Junction which is about 75 kilometres (km).

It will then be followed by a stop at the Sri Aman Interchange sections before leaving to inspect the Betong Interchange sections before ending the first day of the programme in Sibu.

The second leg of the programme (June 10) will begin with a briefing on the Sibu Interchange sections, followed with a trip to the Selangau Interchange sections and a visit to the Bintulu Interchange sections namely the “P-Turn” and “Speed Limit” section before ending the day’s last tour at the Nyabau Interchange sections.

The final leg of the road tour (June 11) will start with a briefing on the Nyabau Interchange sections, followed by a site visit to Miri Interchange sections.

The Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak project commenced in October 2015 and involves the construction of a 786-kilometre stretch of roads from Telok Melano to Miri.