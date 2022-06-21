Drug bust: 21 nabbed, items worth over RM80,000 seized

KUCHING (June 21): Four women were among the 21 individuals arrested during a police raid on an entertainment outlet at Tabuan Tranquillity here last Wednesday (June 15).

Police also confiscated drugs worth RM37,419, as well as items worth RM43,425 from the premises.

According to Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri, all 21 suspects are aged between 20 and 51.

He said only two male suspects tested negative for drugs – the rest tested positive for methamphetamine.

Adding on, he said the state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) conducted the raid between 12.20am and 2am on that date.

“Police also seized a variety of drugs, namely ecstasy-laced juice with street-price value of RM29,900; 150 Erimin pills worth RM2,250; 99 ecstasy pills worth RM1,485, and 25.23g of ketamine worth RM3,784,” he said in a press conference here yesterday.

Mohd Azman added that two suspects would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952; one under Section 15(1)(a)/39A(1); 14 under Section 15(1)(a); and four, all women, under Section 15(1)(a) of the DDA.

“Among the 21 suspects, six have past criminal records related to drugs,” he said.

He said based on initial investigation, the entertainment outlet at Tabuan Tranquillity obtained its supply of drugs from a local man.

“The drugs would be sold to the patrons of the outlet, upon request,” he added.

On the items confiscated by police, Mohd Azman said they comprised cash amounting to RM3,425, and a vehicle estimated to be worth RM40,000.

Meanwhile, police have obtained remand orders against all the suspects under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

It was informed that one of the suspects, charged under Section 39A(1) of the DDA, had been released on a RM2,500-bail with a local surety.

“Eighteen suspects were also released on police bail, pending the pathology and chemical reports and the completion of investigation papers.

“Two suspects, however, would remain on remand from June 21 to 27. Their earlier remand order was from June 16 to 20,” said Mohd Azman.

Also present at the press conference were Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata, NCID Sarawak chief ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah and Sarawak Marine Police commander ACP Zulfikar Mohd Ghazali.