MCMC: Telcos failed to meet broadband service standards at several locations

KUALA LUMPUR (June 24): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will act against telco companies should they fail to provide quality network services.

During a nationwide technical audit to assess the quality of internet access under the Mandatory Standards for Quality of Service (MSQoS), the audit found Celcom Axiata Berhad, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, and U Mobile Sdn Bhd failed to meet broadband service standards and improve service quality.

The audit found that the three internet providers failed to ensure good quality network services in Langkawi, including the Langkawi Highway and other tourist areas.

Failure to comply with the commission’s directive may cost the telco companies a hefty penalty of up to RM200,000 under Section 109 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“Audit process activities are a routine that is often done by the MCMC to monitor the level of performance of the quality of services provided by service providers,” MCMC said in the statement today.

To ensure better monitoring of the internet providers, MCMC said it has started to deploy more teams to conduct audits in the field and tightened enforcement of MSQoS for wireless broadband access services.

In May alone, about 3,000 complaints related to the quality of services were made to the MCMC. — Malay Mail