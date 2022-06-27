Sarawak records 354 Covid-19 cases in Epid Week 25

KUCHING (June 27): Sarawak recorded 354 Covid-19 cases for Epidemiological (Epid) Week 25, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This was an increase of 29 cases compared to the 325 cases recorded in the previous Epid Week.

“Of the 354 cases, a total of 349 cases were either asymptomatic or displayed mild cases while five other cases were either in Category 3, 4 or 5,” said the committee.

SDMC said no Covid-19 fatalities were reported for Epid Week 25.

To date, Sarawak’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stands at 307,671.

On the breakdown of cases, SDMC said Kuching continued to top the list with 97 cases, although this was a slight decrease from the 104 cases in Epid Week 24.

“This is followed by Miri with 62 cases, Sibu (55), Bintulu (37), Serian (15) and Samarahan (13),” it said.

It also said that 29 districts had recorded single-digit cases, namely Sarikei and Sri Aman (7); Bau (6); Betong (5); Dalat, Saratok, Mukah and Simunjan (4); Lawas, Lundu and Selangau (3); Limbang, Subis, Sebau, Lubok Antu, Tatau, Marudi and Daro (2) and one each in Meradong, Tebedu, Kapit, Julau, Belaga, Kanowit, Asajaya, Kabong, Beluru, Song and Bukit Mabong.