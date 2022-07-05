Jobless man charged with beating big brother with broomstick in Bau

KUCHING (July 5): An unemployed man claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to beating up his 47-year-old brother with a broomstick.

Ajun Harmono Yatni, 35, was charged with voluntarily causing hurt under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

The Section carries a jail term of up to 20 years, a fine, caning, or any two such punishments upon conviction.

Ajun allegedly committed the offence on June 6, 2022 at around 11.30am in Kampung Pejiru, Bau.

He appeared before Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman, who released him on RM3,000 cash bail with one local surety.

She also fixed Aug 8 for pre-trial case management.

Ajun allegedly ran amok and damaged kitchen utensils belonging to his brother, the complainant, before assaulting him.

A medical examination in Bau Hospital found the younger brother suffered soft tissue injuries on his back due to the incident.

He was arrested later the same day.

It is understood that Ajun was intoxicated when he committed the act.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff prosecuted the case while Ajun was unrepresented by counsel.