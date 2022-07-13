Senadin man jailed four weeks, fined RM1,000 for threatening to kill wife

MIRI (July 13): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to four weeks’ jail and fined him RM1,000 in default one month in prison for threatening to kill his wife.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi ordered for the sentence to run from the date of Jack Ronaldy Roselind’s arrest on July 9, 2022.

She convicted the 27-year-old from Desa Senadin on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

The Section carries a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both.

According to the charge, Jack threatened to kill his wife while wielding a knife, with the intention of frightening her, on July 9 around 9.30am at a house in Kampung Senadin Jaya.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case, while the accused was not represented by counsel.