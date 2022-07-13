S’wak Energy: Strong winds, heavy rain behind Miri’s prolonged electricity supply interruption

MIRI (July 13): Strong winds accompanied with heavy rain from July 9-12 have resulted in several locations in the city to experienced a prolonged electricity supply interruption, said Sarawak Energy Bhd’s distribution vice president Yusri Safri.

The areas included Bakam, Bekenu, Beraya, Kuala Baram, Luak Bay, Lutong, Niah, Permy, Piasau, Pujut, Riam, Sungai Rait and Tukau.

“The electricity supply interruption was due to the damage on our electrical facilities, including overhead lines, which was caused by the strong winds and fallen trees,” he said in a press statement today.

Yusri disclosed that Sarawak Energy had received numerous reports on the electricity supply interruption and immediately deployed all six technical teams to the site.

He pointed out that the restoration efforts were hampered in some areas by the continuing adverse weather conditions.

He said the assistance from the Fire and Rescue Department and Civil Defence Force was sought to clear the fallen trees before works to restore electricity supply safely could proceed.

“Supply was restored via alternate sources while repair works were in progress. Mobile generator sets were deployed to areas where connections and accessibility were possible,” he added.

Yusri said the current weather conditions pose a challenge in to their efforts to restore electricity supply safely and minimise the interruption time.

“While the team strives to restore electricity supply in the shortest time possible, we want to make sure that our team does so in a safe manner as safety from electrical hazards is a major concern at this time.”

He took the opportunity to advise members of the public to stay safe and comply with all the safety precautions.

“Always assume every fallen power line or electrical pole is energised. Stay away from the fallen poles or lines and alert Sarawak Energy immediately for assistance,” Yusri said.

He also thanked the customers for their patience and for their reports on the broken electrical facilities and supply outages since the start of the adverse weather conditions.

“Safe restoration to our affected customers is our top priority with our team and contractors working round the clock to restore supply to the affected areas,” he said.