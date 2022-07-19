Dewan Rakyat passes amendment to Offenders Compulsory Attendance Act, empowering incarceration initiatives outside prison walls

KUALA LUMPUR (July 19): The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Offenders Compulsory Attendance (Amendment) Bill 2021 to empower incarceration initiatives outside the prison walls through rehabilitation-in-community programmes.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said, when winding up the debate on the bill earlier, said that the bill was to amend the Offenders Compulsory Attendance Act 1964 (Act 461) and also replace the Emergency (Offenders Compulsory Attendance) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

He said the provisions in Act 461 should be strengthened in line with the current changes in the legal system from “retaliatory justice” to “rehabilitative justice” to give a second chance to more offenders by serving their sentences and rehabilitation outside prison.

“The Compulsory Attendance Order is an alternative punishment outside the prison walls for offenders committing certain offences and these offenders are required to carry out compulsory work in the interest of the community.

“With the Compulsory Attendance Order, the offenders can also continue their daily lives without affecting their and their families’ welfare and wellbeing. Also, it can reduce overcrowding and prevent the spread of infectious diseases in prisons,” he said.

The amendment of Section 5 of the principal Act empowers the judge or magistrate to use their discretion in determining the Order by taking into consideration the character of the offender and the nature of the offence.

It also empowers the court to make the Order against any offender who has been convicted of any offence for which he is liable to be sentenced to imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years. — Bernama