Man allegedly sets fire to house at Kpg Bertanak in Pulau Bruit

MUKAH (July 21): A man is believed to have set his house on fire by burning a mattress with a lighter at Kampung Bertanak, Pulau Bruit last night.

According to Daro fire station (Bomba) chief Mohd Nor Abdullah, the fire had damaged the living room and bedroom of the house.

He said the firemen could only arrive at the scene an hour after receiving the call at 11.32pm as they had to cross the river by a ferry.

When they reached the scene, the fire had been fully extinguished by the villagers using buckets and water from the water storage tank in the house.

It is understood that the man was the only one living in the house.

The man was not injured in the incident, was taken to the Daro police station to assist in investigation after he admitted to burning the mattress using a lighter.

The suspect’s elder brother claimed that he was suffering from a mental problem.