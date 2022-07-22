Samarahan octogenarian pedestrian fatally mowed down by motorcycle, car

KUCHING (July 22): An octogenarian died after he was mowed down by a motorcycle and then a car while crossing KM16 Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa around 5pm yesterday (July 21).

Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Sudirman Kram said early investigations revealed the deceased was crossing the road to throw rubbish.

“As he was crossing the road, he was knocked down by a 17-year-old motorcyclist. The deceased was flung to the opposite side of the road where he was knocked for the second time by an oncoming car,” Sudirman said when contacted last night.

He said the deceased, identified as Leong Ah Onn, 80, suffered from head injuries and died at the scene.

The motorcyclist suffered light injuries, while the 44-year-old driver did not suffer any physical injuries.

It is understood that the motorcycle was heading towards Kota Samarahan from Kota Sentosa when the accident occurred.

Leong’s body has been transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.