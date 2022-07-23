Kuching cops nab suspect who beat man in street justice video

KUCHING (July 23): Police have arrested a 46-year-old man who was allegedly involved in hurting and criminally intimidating a man accused of stealing a vehicle in a viral video recently.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said the suspect was picked up by police around 9.15pm last night (July 22).

“We want the public to refrain from taking things into their own hands that go beyond the law,” advised Ahsmon.

He added that the suspect is being remand until July 27 for investigations under Section 323 or Section 506 of the Penal Code.

Leading to his arrest was a video which was recently viraled on Facebook.

The date of the incident on the video was however not revealed by police.

In the two minute 51 second clip, the suspect was believed to be the person who was seen kicking and threatening the man whom he alleged was involved in a vehicle theft.

The man in the video was handed over to the police after the incident where he was arrested and remanded under Section 379A of the Penal Code.