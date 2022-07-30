Gamers urged to go for it but don’t overindulge

KUCHING (July 30): Youths, especially gamers, should not overindulge themselves in playing electronic games or esports, advised Minister of Youth, Sports and Sarawak Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said they should exercise moderation and also take time off to play other sports that could make them sweat.

“If you are to sit in front of the screen the whole day long playing the game, your backbone might not be good.

“You have to mix around and learn all those soft skills that you can develop when you meet friends or when you go for drinks with them,” he told reporters after opening the Esports Challenge and Healthy Gaming Seminar at the MBKS auditorium today.

Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, commended MBKS and Sarawak Esports Association (SESA) for organising the four-day tournament and seminar.

“I can see that there are many young participants and even though today is a public holiday they are willing to come over and participate in the tournament doing something productive instead of loitering elsewhere.

“I am also proud that a Sarawakian Afiq Fadhli Narawi who is SESA president has been chosen to lead the national esports team to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and that a female gamer Nadrah Saufi from Sibu will compete at the games,” he said.

The minister noted that any esports athlete who wins medals at international events will receive incentive from the State government. Esports is accepted internationally and competed at Sukma, SEA Games and Commonwealth Games, he added.

Meanwhile, 200 gamers representing 32 teams have signed up for the Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) over two days while 200 have registered for Tekken 7 to be played from Aug 6 to 7.

The tournament and seminar are organised in conjunction with the celebration of Kuching City Day and Kuching Festival.