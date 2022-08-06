Abg Jo: State’s rep at IRB still being finalised

KUCHING (Aug 6): The candidate to represent Sarawak at the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) is still being finalised, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state government had proposed state financial secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar to represent Sarawak at the board but the federal government had expressed their preference for a non-governmental official instead.

The reason – there is already a sufficient number of governmental officials on the board, he said.

“As a result, our party – Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) supreme council members Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof have been instructed to look into the appointment of an individual to represent Sarawak at the board.”

He said this at a press conference after chairing a PBB supreme council meeting at the party headquarters today.

Abang Johari said Wan Junaidi, who is the country’s de facto law minister, would study the appointment of Wan Lizozman to the LHDN’s board from a legal perspective and present his views to the federal government.

“The issue (of having a Sarawakian representative at LHDN) is more or less resolved, only the name has not been finalised,” said the PBB president.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari also announced the new appointments to the PBB Supreme Council.

They are Permanent Chairman is Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; Secretary-General Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi; Deputy Secretary-General Dato Ibrahim Baki; Assistant Secretary-Generals Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, Datuk Hamzah Ibrahim, Martin Ben and Maurice Joannes Giri; Treasurer Mohamad Yaman Abdul Hamid; Assistant Treasurer Dr Ripin Lamat; Party Information Chief Dato Idris Buang; and Assistant Party Information Chief Paulus Palu Gumbang.