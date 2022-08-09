Body of 12-year-old boy feared drowned in Lawas found

MIRI (Aug 9): The body of a 12-year-old boy who was feared drowned while bathing in a river at Kampung Tanjong Katong in Sundar, Lawas on Sunday (Aug 7) was found this morning.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Awangku Hazmin Awang Zainal said the boy, identified as Nabil Suhaili, was found by the search and rescue (SAR) team at the lower banks of the Sundar river, located about 700 metres from the operations control centre at 9.28am.

“The victim’s body was later handed over to the police for confirmation by the victim’s family and further action,” he said in a statement.

Following the discovery of the body, the SAR operation was concluded at 10.30am.

The SAR operation was launched on Sunday afternoon after Bomba was notified on the incident at around 3.11pm.

The operation, which was also participated by local villagers, was carried out using a surface searching method involving a radius of five kilometres across the section of the Sundar river going downstream.

The SAR operation was also participated by the personnel from the police, Civil Defence Force and Health Ministry.