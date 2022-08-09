Russian crew medevacked out of Labuan waters

LABUAN (Aug 9): The Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) medevacked a crew member of a ship tanker out of Labuan waters after he experienced motion sickness.

Labuan MMEA director Captain Nudin Jusoh said they received an emergency call from the agent of the ship tanker at 12.50am on Tuesday and immediately deployed their bot Kilat 40 to the location.

“The victim, a Russian citizen, age 49, experienced motion sickness and low blood pressure.

“He was given early treatment by MMEA and was taken to the Labuan jetty to a waiting medical team.

“The victim was then taken to Labuan hospital for further treatment,” said Nudin in a statement on Tuesday.

Nudin urged the public to call the MERS 999 emergency line or the Labuan Maritime Operation Centre at 087-427 999 or WhatsApp 013-255 8539.