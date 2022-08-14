A cut above the rest

KUCHING (Aug 14): Manipal University College Malaysia (MUCM) is turning 25 years old in September 2022. Formerly known as Melaka-Manipal Medical College, MUCM is the alma mater of over 5,000 doctors and close to 600 dentists from Malaysia, as well as all over the globe.

Based in Melaka, MUCM continues to offer the following options to healthcare-industry aspirants:

Foundation in Science (FIS): A solid stepping stone

MUCM’s one-year programme, the Foundation in Science is geared toward helping students get a head start in their chosen field of Health Sciences. Offering a blend of subjects, our FIS is the academic bridge specially designed to equip students with the proper grounding of fundamental knowledge they will need to ensure a smooth transition to their undergraduate studies.

What makes the MUCM Foundation in Science unique for aspiring healthcare professionals is the inclusion of subjects from pre-clinical studies of a health science degree. These would be subjects of Basic Human Anatomy and Basic Human Physiology.

Another unique feature of MUCM’s Foundation in Science is the POSMED competition, whereby students create a poster that features the students’ research on medical devices from the aspects of Biology, Physics, Mathematics, and Clinical Correlation. As part of this, students are also required to produce a prototype to complement their posters using scrap materials. This assessment in semester 1 integrates the learning at the foundation level with medical and dental technologies.

Bachelor of Medicine & Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS): From India to Malaysia

The name Manipal has resonated with the Malaysian healthcare system for the past 68 years with thousands of medical doctors graduating from Manipal in India. MUCM continues this fine tradition of quality medical education through its MBBS which has been a fully-in-Malaysia degree since 2021.

The MBBS curriculum is a blend of traditional and contemporary teaching and learning modalities like cadaveric dissection to virtual 3-D dissections in Anatomy. The shadow housemanship embedded within the curriculum in the final semester immerses the medical students in a world of almost real-life working conditions. It paves the way for the graduates to blend with ease into the clinical working life at the hospitals.

Having said that, medical graduates have multiple pathways these days upon qualifying as a doctor. They can choose to remain in practice, advance into research, go into corporate organisations by becoming a hospital manager or administrator, or occupational health specialist, or choose to serve the community by being in public health. Qualifying with an MBBS is merely the first step as it is no longer a fixed road to being a practicing clinician.

Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS): Nurturing oral physicians

MUCM’s BDS programme is anchored around nurturing a well-rounded dental surgeon who is clinically strong as they are trained by experienced specialists from each field of dental specialty. The classrooms and clinic floors are always abuzz with Case-based learning (CBL) activities, where professors and lecturers shared their many years of clinical experiences and cases seen to train critical and analytical skills in diagnosing and planning for the patient’s treatment.

With an on-site clinic that is popular with Melaka folks, students are given a rounded grounding in their clinical skills. This ensures MUCM BDS graduates are not just work-ready but also extremely knowledgeable in many areas vis-à-vis the mouth. This greatly eases the way when they go on to decide on the area, as well as the field of dentistry in which they would choose to practice.

The future to come

As MUCM continues to nurture doctors and dentists, it will expand its offerings of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees related to the field of healthcare. Strongly supporting this expansion is MUCM’s establishment of its research arms via the MUCM Research Management Centre as well as the Centre of Dental Excellence.

The world continues to revolve; what we see today, we have seen 100 years ago in a different form. What is in store for the future healthcare professional will be different from today. For that reason, backed by its lineage of being from the House of Manipal, MUCM is a cut above the rest when it comes to nurturing the best in the profession!

For more information on our programme, call us at 1700-811-662 or visit us at www.manipal.edu.my