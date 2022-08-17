5,000 liters of subsidised diesel seized in Keningau

KENINGAU (Aug 17): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sabah seized 5,000 liters of subsidised diesel at Kampung Biah here on Tuesday.

Sabah KPDNHEP director Georgie Abas said the operation was carried out at 7.45am following a two-day surveillance.

“During the raid, the enforcement team found 5,000 liters of diesel in a tanker truck and drum barrels.

“Enforcement team also seized a skid tank and lorries while investigation shows the total seized items were valued at RM128,750,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Georgie said investigation believed the subsidised diesel was intended to be sold to industry players.

A local man has been detained to facilitate investigation under the Supply Control Act 1961.

Georgie thanked the public for their continuous cooperation with the ministry and looked forward to similar cooperation in the future.