234 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 27): Sabah recorded 234 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with 11.09 per cent positivity rate.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 2,407 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

“A total of 20 out of 27 districts in Sabah recorded decreasing cases, three recorded an increase while four districts remained as recorded in the previous day.

“Eight districts recorded double-digit cases, namely Kota Kinabalu 76 (+4), Sandakan 27 (-9), Penampang 24 (-1), Tawau 19 (-7), Beaufort 17 (-3), Putatan 11 (-2), Tuaran 11 cases (-5) and Papar 10 (+2).

“Eight districts did not record any new cases in the past 24 hours,” he said.

From the total 234 cases recorded on Saturday, 225 are in Category 1 and Category 2, three cases in Category 3, four cases in Category 4 and two cases in Category 5.