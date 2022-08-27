Jahid in stable condition after fainting

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 27): Sabah Rural Development Minister Datuk Jahid Jahim, who fainted while delivering a speech at an event in Pitas here on Saturday, is now in stable condition.

Sabah Tourism, Culture, and Environment Assistant Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said he was informed that Jahid, who is also Tamparuli assemblyman, was said to be experiencing extreme fatigue from carrying out his duties.

Joniston said Jahid was in Pitas officiating a project related to water supply, which was a corporate social responsibility project of a government-linked company.

“He was rushed to Pitas Hospital for treatment and he is now in stable condition,” he said when contacted by reporters on Saturday.

Jahid’s press secretary Joanes Robert Johnny said his condition was stable and had been transferred to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital I in the state capital.

Earlier several WhatsApp application groups urged members of Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) to pray for Jahid, 64, who is the party’s deputy president.

A photo of Jahid receiving treatment at the hospital was also circulated.

Jahid was officiating at a ceremony to hand over a water supply system under the MEKAR Sabah program@Pitas by Yayasan Petronas in Mangkapon Darat when he collapsed about 12.15pm.

PBS secretary-general Datuk Julita Majungki said the people at the event came to Jahid’s aid after they saw him having difficulties.

“They managed to get him before he collapsed and sent him immediately to the Pitas hospital,” she said.

“Jahid is a very busy person and overworked and because of that, he was not able to get much rest. Let’s pray for him,” she added.