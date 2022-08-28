Aaron-Wooi Yik win Malaysia’s first ever badminton world title

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 28): Top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik gave Malaysia a fitting National Day gift by winning the 2022 World Badminton Championships title in Tokyo today.

In the final at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Aaron-Wooi Yik scored an emphatic 21-19, 21-14 victory in 40 minutes over former three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia.

The win over the Indonesians, dubbed ‘The Daddies’, has made Aaron-Wooi Yik the first ever Malaysian shuttlers to be crowned world champions.

In their three previous outings at the world meet, world number six Aaron-Wooi Yik had only gone as far as the quarter-finals, at the 2018 edition in Nanjing, China.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medallists were also the first Malaysian pair to enter the final in 12 years, after Koo Kien Keat-Tan Boon Heong did it in the 2010 edition in Paris. – Bernama

