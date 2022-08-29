Lantern festival makes comeback after two years

KUCHING (Aug 29): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Women Wing will be organising a lantern festival in conjunction of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Kuching South City Council (MBKD) Garden Park and Malaysia-China Friendship Park on Sept 4 and 9.

SUPP women chief Kho Teck Wan said the lantern festival was an activity traditionally organised by the party every year to promote racial unity, except for the past two years.

“After two years of Movement Control Order (MCO) due to Covid-19 pandemic, this will be the first time we are organising the lantern festival,” she told a press conference.

The invited guests to officiate the festival are Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

A fashion competition will also be organised in conjunction with the celebration with the champion taking home RM150, and RM100 and RM50 for the runner-up and third placing.

Interested participants are encouraged to wear their traditional costumes for the competition.

Organisations and societies are also encouraged to take part in the lantern festival. The group with the most number of members taking part will receive the RM500 cash prize.

Organisations and societies will also receive participation certificates.

For more information, contact the party’s central committee office on 082-246999 (Kenny or Yun) or its branch office.