Annuar: Govt remains steadfast in upholding integrity, separation of powers

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 31): The Keluarga Malaysia government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob remains steadfast in upholding integrity and the principle of separation of powers as well as fulfilling the aspirations and hopes of the people.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa stressed that every decision and policy made by the government must comply with the regulations and the rule of law.

He said any recommendations or suggestions that protect the interests of particular groups or factions are just personal views or political polemics.

“Anyone can give an opinion, but the Keluarga Malaysia government led by Ismail Sabri will remain committed to upholding integrity and listening to the voices of the people.

“No one can force the prime minister to do something that is not in line with the rule of law and the principle of separation of powers,” he told a press conference after the National Day 2022 celebration at Dataran Merdeka here today.

Annuar was responding to a question on Pengerang Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said’s remark and criticism of the judiciary.

Last Saturday, Azalina was reported to have delivered a fiery speech regarding the appointment of the Attorney-General during the Umno president’s special briefing at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur. – Bernama