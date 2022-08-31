Prioritise country’s interest over self-interest, Julaihi tells S’wak’s younger generation

KUCHING (Aug 31): Sarawak’s younger generation are reminded to prioritise the interest of the country over self-interest as this will enable them to steer the country’s leadership in the future, says Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Utility and Telecommunication Minister said in line with this year’s National Youth Day theme of ‘This is Our Time’, this ought to serve as a reminder of how valuable youths can be to work together to develop the country.

“The younger generation must be instilled with values ​​of life that do not prioritise self-interest alone, but also give priority to the interests of the country.

“This is because the country needs a disciplined and productive generation that will steer the country’s leadership in the future,” he said at the state-level National Day celebration which was graced by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud in Betong today.

Julaihi, who is the minister-in-charge of the celebration, pointed out that the same also applied to the spirit of patriotism, which should be shared by all levels of society, especially the younger generation.

“The younger generation needs to be nurtured with the values ​​of patriotism from a young age so that when they grow up, it will be the core of their identity to love the country that will not fade away,” he said.

He said the goal of today’s celebration was to create a deep awareness among the people, particularly the youths, on the importance of patriotism and love for the country that should always be defended much like how previous generations have defended it.

“The waving of the Jalur Gemilang flags at every celebration before this should not be seen from a purely symbolic point of view, but for us to have a high spirit of identity and love for the country because this country belongs to us,” he stressed.

Also present at the ceremony were Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar as well as state cabinet ministers and dignitaries.