Sri Aman Hospital II provides extensive list of medical services

KUCHING (Sept 4): Sri Aman Hospital II has been attending to the needs of the people in the Sri Aman division since the day of its official operation on Sept 1, said Sarawak Health Director Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

“The operation of Sri Aman Hospital II will provide comprehensive health benefits and facilities to the people of Sri Aman division and also those in the surrounding areas,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Equipped with 108 beds, the new hospital offers seven specialist services namely General Medicine, Paediatrics, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G), Orthopedics, Radiology and Anaesthesiology.

According to Dr Ooi, the Psychiatry specialist services will also continue to be offered at the old Sri Aman Hospital.

On Sept 1, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis along with the heads of community (Ketua Masyarakat dan Ketua Kaum) and councillors visited the hospital on the official start of its operation.

Sri Aman Hospital II director Dr Hazwani Mohd Yusop and deputy Dr Sim Poh Ling were on hand to receive the delegations.

Among the units they visited were the Registration unit, Pharmacy, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Emergency Treatment Unit and Male Patient Ward.

Sri Aman Hospital II’s operation is divided into three phases; the opening on Sept 1 for the first phase, Sept 15 for the second while the date of commencement for the third phase will be announced later.

The first phase of the operation of the new hospital saw the opening of the inpatient ward, specialist clinic, pharmacy, pathology (laboratory), radiology (X-Ray), emergency and trauma department, medical social work, medical records, central sterile services department, forensics, rehabilitation, management as well as nutrition and dietetics.

The second phase will be enforced from Sept 15, involving the opening of the maternity ward, the O&G Ward, the O&G Specialist Clinic and the operating theatre.

The third phase of the operation of the new hospital will include haemodialysis, computed tomography (CT scan) and endoscopy services.