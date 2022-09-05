Hajiji: East Coast will catalyse growth

LAHAD DATU (Sept 5): The state-owned POIC industrial park in Lahad Datu is set to become the catalyst for economic development, particularly to the east coast of the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor.

The existing ports in Lahad Datu and their location along a busy shipping lane will make Sabah the gateway to east Asean and promote many investments and logistics activities such as in ports and storage, manufacturing, shipbuilding and repairs.

Speaking at the opening of the POIC Port and operationalisation of Bulking Facilities at POIC Lahad Datu on Monday, Hajiji said that based on the government’s vision of POIC Lahad Datu in particular, and Sabah’s east coast in general, the State government has commissioned a feasibility study on a proposed international airport in Lahad Datu and free trade zone (or Free Zone) at POIC Lahad Datu.

A new airport is to promote connectivity with international destinations, whilst a free zone is aimed at attracting investments in transhipment and manufacturing.

It is understood that POIC Lahad Datu is meanwhile undertaking a study to develop a transportation hub with a ferry terminal to promote and regulate movements of goods and people between BIMP-EAGA destinations.

“With a comprehensive connectivity network, we expect to consolidate and grow in Lahad Datu’s position as a major contributor to economic growth.

“Meanwhile construction of the Pan Borneo highway to east coast towns like Lahad Datu and Tawau are being expedited,” he said to a large crowd gathered at the Container Terminal of the POIC Port about 10km outside Lahad Datu town.

POIC Lahad Datu’s development began in 2005 with the incorporation of its holding company, POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd. Its Dry and Liquid Bulk Terminal began operation in 2013 and the Container Terminal in 2019. The port has handled about ten million metric tonnes of cargo as of July this year.

The Chief Minister also alluded to the State’s Sabah Maju Jaya development blueprint which encompasses strategies to improve industrialisation infrastructure, development of investment and entrepreneurship, improve Sabah’s competitiveness and stay abreast with Industrial Revolution 4.0.

He called for a higher level of transformational leadership in government-linked and government-owned companies and stronger dynamics between them and the government to push the various development agenda for the benefit of the people.

Meanwhile, he announced the adoption of the acronym “POIC” as the formal name of the company that was incorporated as an entity wholly-owned by Chief Minister Incorporated. The adoption is akin to the present CIMB Bank being previously ‘Commerce International Merchant Bankers Berhad”, the United Kingdom’s ‘HSBC Bank’ being previously known as Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation”, and present day Citi Bank having evolved from City Bank in the United States.

Hajiji noted the advanced state of development at POIC Lahad Datu as an enabler of it to be competitive with industrialisation and port developments in other BIMP-EAGA territories, especially with the planned development of Indonesia’s new capital in East Kalimantan.

In conjunction with the launching ceremony by Chief Minister, three companies signed business agreements with POIC Sabah Sdn Bhd that augured well for the investment climate post-Covid 19. The signing was witnessed by Hajiji.

Local company Bumi Teraju signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire 2.57 acres of land for the building of an organic fertiliser plant which complements the fertiliser cluster of 12 mixed fertiliser plants in POIC Lahad Datu.

Existing investor Gamalux Sdn Bhd which has Pakistani interest, signed a sales and purchase agreement for three acres of land for storage purposes.

Gamalux is one of the two plants at POIC Lahad Datu involved in the processing of spent bleaching earth for the extraction of residue oil.

Oil palm giant Kuala Lumpur-Kepong which has a sizable oil palm plantation in Sabah and operates an oil palm mill not far from POIC Lahad Datu, signed an agreement for the use of POIC Lahad Datu’s bulking installation tanks.

“I see POIC Lahad Datu going from strength,” the Chief Minister stressed.

“We must develop our potentials to becoming east Asean’s transhipment hub, aggregation of raw materials, and a manufacturing centre for Asia Pacific markets such as China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan.”