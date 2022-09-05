Shell-Pet Carigali take up FID for Rosmari-Marjoram

KUCHING (Sept 5): Sarawak Shell Berhad (80 per cent operator), a subsidiary of Shell plc, together with Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (20 per cent) have taken a final investment decision (FID) to develop the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project.

The Rosmari-Marjoram fields are situated 220 kilometres off the coast of Bintulu and will be powered by renewable energy, using solar power for the offshore platform, according to a Shell Malaysia statement today.

“Rosmari-Marjoram will help to deliver a secure and reliable supply of energy, responsibly and efficiently.

“This demonstrates our Powering Progress strategy – powering lives, generating value, and reducing emissions by using renewable energy to power Rosmari-Marjoram,” said Shell Upstream director Zoe Yujnovich in a statement.

Shell Malaysia Upstream country chair and senior vice president Ivan Tan said: “The support and partnership from Petronas and the Government of Sarawak are critical to achieving this milestone with Rosmari-Marjoram.”

He added: “Shell has a long and proud history in Sarawak, and we look forward to contribute further to Sarawak and Malaysia’s economic growth through investments in competitive and resilient projects.”

The Rosmari-Marjoram development is one of the strategic projects to ensure a sustained gas supply to the Petronas LNG Complex.

The project comprises a remotely operated offshore platform and onshore gas plant, with infrastructure that includes one of the longest sour wet gas offshore pipelines in the world stretching more than 200 km.

Rosmari-Marjoram project is designed to produce 800 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (MMscf/d).

Gas production is expected to start in 2026.