Establishments in Kuching await guidelines from management on mask wearing

KUCHING (Sept 9): The announcement by the Health Ministry (MoH) and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) that the wearing of masks indoors is optional has received positive response from houses of worship, shopping malls and supermarkets.

However, they are waiting for guidelines from their respective head offices before fully implementing the new ruling by MoH and SDMC.

Vicar of St Francis’ Parish church in Kota Samarahan, Reverend Kelvin Jawa, said they were aware of the new directives from SDMC and MoH.

“Currently, we will wait for the circular from Datuk Danald Jute, the Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam, on the next steps or procedures. Thus, I would not be able to comment further on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the congregations.

“For now, everything is as per the last SOPs, everyone coming to church services must mask-up, social distancing and lesser crowd. In fact, we are still doing Zoom services on Sunday as well for those who are at home,” he said.

State Islamic Religious Department (Jais) head of mosque institutions department, Ustaz Hazimin Shakir Said, said the guidelines on the new SOPs were still under review and had not been released, which he believes will be very soon.

“We will follow the new directives, but as for now, suraus and mosques will still follow and use the last SOPs.

“The circular on the new SOPs will be issued by the Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) which I believe will be soon. For now, MIS is still finalising some finer details, once it is endorsed, we will let the congregations know.

“Definitely, the word ‘is encouraged’ will be highlighted, so it depends on the management of the mosques, if it is ok or not ok to wear masks when performing prayers. There are those who are young and old and are vulnerable,” he said.

Meanwhile, a survey on shopping malls and supermarkets found a similar response, saying they were waiting for directives from their management on the announcement by SDMC and MoH.

Manager of a shopping mall in Petra Jaya said they were still following the old SOPs, whereby customers must mask-up when shopping at the mall.

“We will wait for our headquarters to finalise some details, if wearing masks is still advisable or not. At the moment, we still follow the old procedures, masking-up and social distancing. Probably by next week, they (headquarters) will advise us,” she said.

At LePapa Market in GalaCity, its store manager Evelyn Hurray said they were flexible on wearing masks.

“Like yesterday, I saw one or two did not wear masks, but for us in the supermarket, we encourage our customers to wear masks every time they are in the supermarket.

“We cannot force our customers to wear masks, because for instance, some customers just hop-in to the supermarket to get drinks and snacks for a while and after that they leave and they do not wear masks, even though we encourage customers to wear masks,” she said.

Nevertheless, she said, until the new directives have been endorsed by the management, they will abide by the old SOPs.

SDMC has announced that wearing masks indoors will now be optional effective Sept 7.

According to SDMC, owners of premises still have the right to decide whether visitors will be required to wear masks while at their premises.

It also said that members of the public are encouraged to continue wearing masks because it has been proven that it will reduce the transmission of Covid-19.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on Wednesday said wearing masks indoors will not be mandatory with immediate effect.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic is under control as shown by the low bed usage and admission to the intensive care unit (ICU).

However, he said owners of premises can decide if patrons need to wear face masks.