Man caught for possessing animals, animal parts in Sook

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 12): A 52-year-old man from Sook, Keningau has been arrested on suspicion of possessing animals and animal parts that are under the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997.

State Wildlife Department director Augustine Tuuga said the suspect was arrested in a raid on a house in Kampung Tuawon on September 10.

The arrest was the result of a month-long surveillance and intelligence collecting, he said in a statement on Monday.

“At about 12.40pm last Saturday, September 10, an integrated operation conducted by the state Wildlife Department, police and state Forestry Department’s PROTECT raided the suspect’s house in Kampung Tuawon Trusmadi.

“A check in the premises uncovered four paws and nine teeth of the honey bear, pangolin scales, seven pairs and four pieces of mouse deer antlers, six pairs of deer antlers, seven pieces of porcupine quills, six live blue crowned hanging parrots and two live tortoises,” he said.

The suspect, he said, was detained to assist investigation under Section 41, which is possession of animals and animal products protected under the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997.

According to him, Honey Bears and Pangolins are fully protected animals in Sabah.

“Keeping animals or animal products without valid permission is an offense and those found guilty can be sentenced to a fine of not less than RM50,000 and not more than RM250,000 and imprisonment for minimum one year and maximum five years under the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997,” he said.

Augustime reminded the public that the department through its Intelligence Unit constantly monitors and identifies any illegal or criminal activities against wildlife through social media.

He also urged members of the public who have any information related to wildlife crime to inform the department immediately.