Samy Vellu passes away at age 86

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 15) Former MIC president and long-time minister Tun S Samy Vellu died this morning. He was 86.

His death was announced by another MIC veteran Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I received the tragic news of the demise of Tun Samy Vellu the former president of MIC and a legendary minister in the Malaysian Cabinet from his son Datuk Seri Vell Pari,” Dr Subramaniam posted on his Facebook page.

Samy Vellu is understood to have died in his sleep.

Local news website Astro Awani reported MIC vice-president Datuk T Mohan saying Samy Vellu died at his home in Jalan Ipoh here.

Funeral arrangements for Samy Vellu will be announced later.

Samy Vellu was the seventh MIC president and also the ethnic Indian party’s longest-serving, holding the position for 31 years.

He was Sungai Siput MP from September 1974 to March 2008 and among the longest-serving ministers lasting 29 years.

He served as works minister from June 1983 to June 1989, and held that post again from May 1995 to March 2008.

He also held the ministerial portfolios for energy and telecommunications from June 1989 to May 1995, as well as works and public amenities from September 1979 to June 1983.

In his Facebook post, Dr Subramaniam described Samy Vellu as “the ultimate mentor”.

“His contribution to the nation and to the Indian Community will be permanently etched in our memories.

“MIED, Aimst University, and Tafe College were his immortal contributions,” he added.

He expressed his condolences to Samy Vellu’s family.

“He led a full and glorious life and is going off filled with deep respect and appreciation. May his soul reach the abode of the Lord,” Dr Subramaniam posted.

Another MIC vice-president Datuk C Sivarraajh said Samy Vellu’s demise is a big loss for the country and the party.

“He was a great leader with colourful life and truly a great human being who had passion and care for the community and nation. He was a part of this nation’s development. God bless his soul,” Sivarraajh told Malay Mail when contacted today. — Malay Mail