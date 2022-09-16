Kuching cops recover 35 stolen vehicles, arrest 41 in special ops

KUCHING (Sept 16): The police here arrested a total of 41 persons and recovered 35 stolen vehicles during operations carried out by its Counter Aggressive Team (CAT) between Aug 9 and Sept 14 to address rising cases of vehicle theft in the district.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement yesterday said a total of 32 investigation papers have been opened.

“Eleven of the cases have been charged in court, involving a total of 14 suspects.

“Six suspects were charged under Section 411 of the Penal Code for dishonestly receiving stolen property, and five suspects under Section 379A of the Penal Code for theft of a motor vehicle,” he said.

He added that suspects in the remaining 12 cases will be brought to court in due time once investigations are completed.

“We will continue this ‘Op Bersepadu Lejang Khas’ to tackle vehicle theft. We also welcome any information regarding suspicious activities.”

Ahsmon also revealed that between Aug 9 and Sept 14, the CAT team carried out checks on 27,749 individuals including 349 juveniles and 11 foreigners.

The five CAT teams consist of 195 personnel and 15 officers.