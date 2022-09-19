Sukma: Sabah wins first ever silver medal in artistic gymnastics men’s team event

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 19): Sabah created history by winning a first ever Malaysia Games (Sukma) silver medal in the artistic gymnastics men’s team event late Sunday.

The squad collected 262.450 points to finish behind gold medal winner Penang with 282.300 points while Johor settled for bronze medal with 260.250 points.

The Azri Omar-coached men’s team comprises Abd Izzat Daniel Abd Rauf, Ammar Zafi Mohd Firdaus @ Silvester, Brandon Denoley Luise, Charlie Richie Chong, Jacob Hezron Andreas and Liew Jun Xiang.

For the record, Sabah were bronze medalist in the men’s team event in 1996, 2010 and 2018.

“The boys are making history again in the Team event…(it was) a first silver medal position for Sabah,” Liew Tong Ee informed via WhatsApp today.

Tong Ee, however, said the women’s team that he coached did not have the best of luck on the opening day of artistic gymnastics event in Sukma on Saturday.

He said an injury problem to Jennisia Jiniol was a huge blow to the squad to challenge for medal in the Team event.

“It was an old injury…knee cap problem. WAG (women artistic gymnastics) did not perform at the top of their form.

“The women’s team however still try their utmost best,” added Tong Ee.

Meanwhile, the last day of artistic gymnastics competition today will see another 10 gold medals set to be won.