Sukma: Sarawak’s esports team wins bronze medal in Dota 2 category

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 19): Sarawak’s esports team ended their campaign in the inaugural esports competition in Sukma XX today with a bronze medal in the Dota 2 category.

The Dota 2 squad, which is managed by Darren Kueh, comprises Amizi Fahmi Abdul Taip (carry), Nelson Chin Kuok Chiat (mid core), Kenneth Wong Keing Teck (offlaner), Tiong Ying Zhi (semi-support) and Faizul Alif Ali Yusup (main-support) with Jong Tze Seng as the reserve.

They finished third overall after falling 0-2 to Selangor in a best of three semifinal match at Quill City Mall today.

Kueh welcomed the bronze medal but was quick to point out that the team failed to perform to their normal game during today’s match.

“We will go back and look into this matter. We were targeting for either gold or silver for Dota 2 and I think the team is out of shape today,” he told reporters after the match.

Despite only settling for bronze, Kueh commended his team for their efforts and hard work to secure a podium finish at the tournament.

“I am happy that we managed to attain a bronze medal. They have done their best.

“We prepared for this tournament without knowing how strong our opponents are so there is a lot of improvements to be made.

“I hope we can do much better in the next Sukma,” he added.