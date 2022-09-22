Sukma: Four Sarawak boxers make it to the finals

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 22): Four Sarawakian boxers have made it to the finals in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) after winning their respective categories at the Futsal Complex at Precinct 18, Putrajaya today.

Leading the charge for gold medals was “Kilat Boy” Daeloniel McDelon Bong in the men’s 54-57kg, who was followed by Mohammad Rafieq Murshidi (60-63.5kg), Jackson Chambai (48-51kg) and Mohd Helmi Chieng Firdaus Chieng (men’s 67).

Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association president Dato Rahman Lariwoo when interviewed said he was very happy with the achievement, and his earlier prediction that the squad would be able to spring surprises in this Sukma had been correct.

“Just as we have promised, our boxers may spring surprises in terms of winning gold medals in this Sukma.

“Our target was one gold but now with four boxers in tomorrow’s finals, the target now may rise to three golds,” he said when met after the semifinals bouts today.

Chef de mission for the Sarawak boxing squad, Datuk Hamzah Brahim, who was also at the venue to watch the matches, said he was also happy with the achievements of the state boxers.