Budget 2023: PBDS wants RM1 bln allocation for Dayak community in Sarawak

MIRI (Sept 28): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) has called on the federal government to allocate a special allocation amounting to RM1 billion for the Dayak community in Sarawak under Budget 2023.

Its president Bobby William believed that the allocation would help the Dayak community in the state, especially in social development which includes education for the children.

“If the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is serious about ‘Keluarga Malaysia’, he will not forget about the Dayak community in Sarawak.

“We would like to request for an allocation of RM1 billion to be set aside (for the Dayak community in Sarawak) under the Budget 2023,” he said in an interview today.

Bobby claimed that the Dayak community, which is the largest ethnic group in Sarawak, continues to be deprived of many of its rights since the formation of Malaysia in 1963.

“There has never been a budget specifically for the Dayak community in Sarawak, which comprised of about 27 ethnic groups.

“This resulted in the lack of social and economic developments for the community,” he added.

The National Budget 2023 will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Oct 7.