Police investigation confirms no attempted kidnapping of Simunjan pupil as reported

KUCHING (Oct 4): A Simunjan police investigation has confirmed there was no attempted kidnapping of a primary school pupil in the district as reported.

Simunjan acting police chief ASP Honchin Ludu said on Oct 3, a woman, aged 31, filed a report saying her nine-year-old daughter had claimed an unknown man and woman attempted to kidnap her outside her school.

“Further investigation found the alleged incident occurred outside the school after the school period ended, when the outside of the school’s premises was filled with vehicles of parents picking up their children,” he said in a statement today.

“The police have taken action by identifying important witnesses involving several individuals including the complainant, the victim, the victim’s friends, the school’s security guard, and the surrounding people. All witnesses have verified no such incident occurred as reported.”

Honchin advised the public and media not speculate or spread unconfirmed news, which could disrupt public order.

“The police will not hesitate to take stern action against any individuals spreading fake news that can disrupt public order under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he added.

He also called on the public inform the police immediately if suspicious individuals are seen at schools or in their neighbourhoods by contacting the Simunjan district police headquarters on 082-803794.