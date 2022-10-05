House agent arrested for allegedly cheating govt servant in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 5): A female house agent was arrested by police for allegedly cheating a government servant of a ‘home rental’.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the 39-year-old woman was arrested by police after she allegedly cheated the 33-year-old government servant of RM1,500 that was meant to be a ‘rental’ deposit for a home at Beverly Hill in Bundusan, that was advertised in social media in mid October.

“The victim came across the advertisement and contacted the suspect. They met in Kepayan Ridge where the victim handed RM1,500 to the suspect as deposit.

“The suspect also promised the victim that he and his family could move into the house on Sept 17.

“However, when the victim asked for the address of the house, the suspect kept giving many excuses before she could not be contacted anymore,” he said on Wednesday.

Realising that he had been cheated, the victim lodged a police report at the Kota Kinabalu police station.

Acting on the report and follow-up investigation, police arrested the 39-year-old suspect on Oct 4.

“Based on police interrogations, the woman admitted to have advertised the house for rent in her Facebook.

“She also confessed to have taken the RM1,500 for her own use,” said Mohd Zaidi.

Mohd Zaidi said based on investigation, police believed more victims will come forward to lodge report against the suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, which carries a 10 years’ jail sentence and whipping, and fine on conviction.

Mohd Zaidi therefore advised the public, especially students in institutions of higher learning to be wary of house-for-rent advertisements, adding they should ensure the houses exist first before making any payment.